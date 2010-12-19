Miraculous Crucifix of Limpias -Jesus comes alive on the Cross

The Miracles of the Church website is devoted to the extraordinary miracles that have occurred in the Catholic Church throughout the centuries including miracles of the Eucharist, miracles through the intercession of the Saints, blood miracles, incorruptable bodies of the Saints, the crucifix of Limpias-Jesus comes alive, miracles during the appearances of the Blessed Virgin Mary and many others. The author endeavors to be always faithful to the Catholic Church and its teachings.